Berkadia Arranges Sale of 342-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Belvedere-Springwoods-Village

Belvedere Springwoods Village in metro Houston totals 342 units. The property was built in 2014.

SPRING, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Belvedere Springwoods Village, a 342-unit apartment community located within the Springwoods Village mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Houston. Developed in 2014 by Fein Communities, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers and private balconies and patios in select units. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck and heated spa, outdoor kitchens and fire pits, a fitness center with a yoga studio, conference room, coffee bar and a dog park. Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. John Koeijmans and Austin Blankenship of Berkadia arranged financing on behalf of the buyer, MLG Capital.

