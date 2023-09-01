Friday, September 1, 2023
Berkadia Arranges Sale of 348-Unit Broadstone Cavora Apartment Community in Laguna Niguel, California

by Amy Works

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has brokered the sale of Broadstone Cavora, a multifamily property in Laguna Niguel. A California-based investor acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 26033 Cape Drive, Broadstone Cavora features 348 apartments averaging 890 square feet with walk-in closets, private patios and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, resort-style pool, multi-level fitness center, rooftop sun terrace, game room and leisure lawn.

Derrek Ostrzyzek, Rachel Parsons and Tom Moran of Berkadia Irvine, Calif., represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

