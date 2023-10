DENVER — Berkadia has brokered the sale of The Roost, an apartment building in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Nick Steele and Nate Moyer of Berkadia Denver represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Located at 2434 Federal Blvd., The Roost features 33 studio units and two one-bedroom apartments. The building was built in 2022.