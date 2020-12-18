REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 354-Unit Apartment Property in Indianapolis

Aberdeen Apartments is located at 8680 Walnut Grove Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Aberdeen Apartments in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The 354-unit multifamily property is located at 8680 Walnut Grove Drive near the Indianapolis International Airport. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and a basketball, tennis and sand volleyball court. Alex Blagojevich and Chris Bruzas of Berkadia represented the seller, Indiana-based Samaritan Cos., which made significant capital improvements to the property over the past few years. Barratt Asset Management, also based in Indiana, was the buyer.

