Berkadia Arranges Sale of 354-Unit Dawson Apartments in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Dawson in West Houston totals 354 units. The property was built in 2014.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Dawson, a 354-unit apartment community located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. Built in 2014, The Dawson offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 649 to 1,552 square feet. Residents are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Chris Curry, Todd Marix, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Austin-based RPM Living, in the transaction. Clay Akiwenzie, also with Berkadia, originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac financing on behalf of the buyer, California-based Bridge Partners. The loan carried a seven-year term and a floating interest rate.