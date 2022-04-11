REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 354-Unit Dawson Apartments in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Dawson-Houston

The Dawson in West Houston totals 354 units. The property was built in 2014.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Dawson, a 354-unit apartment community located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. Built in 2014, The Dawson offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 649 to 1,552 square feet. Residents are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Chris Curry, Todd Marix, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Austin-based RPM Living, in the transaction. Clay Akiwenzie, also with Berkadia, originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac financing on behalf of the buyer, California-based Bridge Partners. The loan carried a seven-year term and a floating interest rate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  