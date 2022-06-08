Berkadia Arranges Sale of 380-Unit Lenox Clear Lake Apartments in Southeast Houston

Austin-based OHT Partners has sold Lenox Clear Lake, a 380-unit apartment community in Houston, to The Praedium Group for an undisclosed price.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Lenox Clear Lake, a 380-unit apartment community in southeast Houston. Lenox Clear Lake offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 574 to 1,721 square feet. Units are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, clubhouse with a coffee bar, game room, two dog parks, children’s play area and a car wash station. Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Austin-based OHT Partners, in the transaction. New York-based investment firm The Praedium Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.