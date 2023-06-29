Thursday, June 29, 2023
Berkadia Arranges Sale of 395-Unit Apartment Community in Merriam, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

MERRIAM, KAN. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Georgetown Apartments in Merriam, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The 395-unit apartment community is situated on 33 acres at 7200 Eby Drive. The property was built in 1965, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pub room, billiards room, fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a clubhouse, event space and laundry facilities. Pete Evans, Michael Spero and Kevin Jury of Berkadia represented the seller, New York-based Malkin Properties, and the buyer, Illinois-based Artisan Capital Group. John Schorgl of Berkadia structured a five-year acquisition loan through Freddie Mac.

