Berkadia Arranges Sale of 408-Unit Apartment Property in Farmington, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

FARMINGTON, MO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Avery in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. The 408-unit multifamily property offers convenient access to Parkland Health Center and Farmington Regional Airport. Andrea Kendrick, Ken Aston and Bobby Mills of Berkadia St. Louis represented the seller, Montana-based Braxton Development. Minnesota-based Timberland Partners was the buyer.