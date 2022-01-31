REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 408-Unit Apartment Property in Farmington, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

FARMINGTON, MO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Avery in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. The 408-unit multifamily property offers convenient access to Parkland Health Center and Farmington Regional Airport. Andrea Kendrick, Ken Aston and Bobby Mills of Berkadia St. Louis represented the seller, Montana-based Braxton Development. Minnesota-based Timberland Partners was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  