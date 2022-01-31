Berkadia Arranges Sale of 408-Unit Apartment Property in Farmington, Missouri
FARMINGTON, MO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Avery in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. The 408-unit multifamily property offers convenient access to Parkland Health Center and Farmington Regional Airport. Andrea Kendrick, Ken Aston and Bobby Mills of Berkadia St. Louis represented the seller, Montana-based Braxton Development. Minnesota-based Timberland Partners was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.