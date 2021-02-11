REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 414-Unit Stewart Creek Apartments in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Stewart-Creek-Apartments-Frisco

Stewart Creek Apartments in Frisco totals 414 units. The property was built in 1999.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Stewart Creek Apartments, a 414-unit multifamily community in Frisco. Built in 1999, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with quartz countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a business center, clubhouse, package lockers, picnic area and a bark park. Jay Gunn, Tom Burns and Will Jarnagin of Berkadia represented the seller, Plano-based Univesco Inc., in the transaction. In addition, Jason Rice and Chris Pollard of Berkadia arranged floating-rate acquisition financing through Varde Mortgage Capital on behalf of the sponsor, Lubbock-based Madera Residential.

