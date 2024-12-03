Berkadia Arranges Sale of 448-Unit Multifamily Property in Suburban Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Highlands, a 448-unit multifamily property in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with two saltwater pools, a fitness center, renovated clubhouse and business center. Jason Parr, Scott MacDonald, John Hansen, Michael Spero and Niko Vrentas of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based St. Regis Properties LLC, and the buyer group, which acquired the property through San Francisco-based sponsor Hamilton Zanze & Co. Clay Akiwenzie of Berkadia arranged $53.3 million in permanent acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Fannie Mae provided the 10-year loan.