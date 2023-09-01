Berkadia Arranges Sale of 456-Unit Elm Apartments in Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, MD. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of The Elm, a 456-unit multifamily community located at 4710 Elm St. in Bethesda. Completed in 2021, the property features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across two 28-story towers that are connected via a glass sky bridge. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, fitness center, pet spa and a dog park. Brian Crivella, Walter Coker and Bill Gribbin of Berkadia’s DC Metro office brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Washington, D.C.-based Carr Properties. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.