Friday, September 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Delivered in 2021, The Elm is located at 4710 Elm St. in Bethesda.
AcquisitionsMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 456-Unit Elm Apartments in Bethesda, Maryland

by John Nelson

BETHESDA, MD. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of The Elm, a 456-unit multifamily community located at 4710 Elm St. in Bethesda. Completed in 2021, the property features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across two 28-story towers that are connected via a glass sky bridge. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, fitness center, pet spa and a dog park. Brian Crivella, Walter Coker and Bill Gribbin of Berkadia’s DC Metro office brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Washington, D.C.-based Carr Properties. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

ANF Group Tops Out First Phase of 43-Acre...

EPC, Belay Sell 361-Unit Captiva Club Apartment Community...

APAH Opens 150-Unit Oakwood Meadow Affordable Seniors Housing...

US Economy Adds 187,000 Jobs in August, Beating...

KeyBank Funds $32.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Amegy Bank Provides $25M Construction Loan for Houston...

Newmark Negotiates $103.5M Sale of 14-Building Industrial Portfolio...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 348-Unit Broadstone Cavora Apartment...

Jewell Capital Sells SanTan Gateway North Shopping Center...