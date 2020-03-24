Berkadia Arranges Sale of 709-Bed Student Housing Community Near Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of 111 South, a 709-bed student housing community located near Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. Kevin Larimer, Greg Gonzalez and Judy MacManus of Berkadia represented the seller, a partnership between Artemis Real Estate Partners and The Preiss Co., in the transaction. The community was acquired by Centurion Property Group for an undisclosed price. Pete Benedetto and Aaron Moll, also with Berkadia, originated an acquisition loan through Basis Investment Group on behalf of the buyer. The property was built in 2013 and offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity and furniture packages. Communal amenities include a pool with a lazy river, a water volleyball court, 24-hour fitness center and a cyber lounge.