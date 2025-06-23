Monday, June 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sunlake-North
The 28.5-acre build-to-rent development site, dubbed Sunlake North, will offer a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes with private yards and attached garages.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges Sale of Build-to-Rent Development Site in Metro Tampa

by Abby Cox

LAND O’ LAKES, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of a 28.5-acre development site located within the master-planned community of Bexley in Land O’ Lakes, roughly 30 miles north of downtown Tampa. The Dinerstein Cos., in partnership with Maymont Homes, will design the site to offer a mix of two- and three-bedroom residences featuring private yards and attached garages. Amenities at the property, dubbed Sunlake North, will include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and various neighborhood parks. Sunlake Boulevard, which forms the site’s eastern boundary, is scheduled for a future extension that will connect the development to the new Moffitt Cancer Center Pasco Life Sciences Campus and the Angeline master-planned community.

Preleasing at the development is expected to begin in late spring 2026, with the first homes available for move-in by the fourth quarter of that year.

You may also like

MMCC Arranges $3M Acquisition Financing for Wallace Crossings...

Spartan Investment Group Buys 403-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Gantry Secures $28.2M Loan for Multi-State Manufactured Housing...

Duckhorn Partners Sells Two-Tenant Retail Property in Van...

CBRE Arranges Ground Lease Sale of 1.7-Acre Parcel...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 5,192...

Habitat Completes Phase II Lease-up of 43 Green...

Prudent Growth Buys Rivergate Shopping Center in Metro...

Venture One Acquires 42,224 SF Industrial Building in...