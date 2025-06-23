Berkadia Arranges Sale of Build-to-Rent Development Site in Metro Tampa

LAND O’ LAKES, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of a 28.5-acre development site located within the master-planned community of Bexley in Land O’ Lakes, roughly 30 miles north of downtown Tampa. The Dinerstein Cos., in partnership with Maymont Homes, will design the site to offer a mix of two- and three-bedroom residences featuring private yards and attached garages. Amenities at the property, dubbed Sunlake North, will include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and various neighborhood parks. Sunlake Boulevard, which forms the site’s eastern boundary, is scheduled for a future extension that will connect the development to the new Moffitt Cancer Center Pasco Life Sciences Campus and the Angeline master-planned community.

Preleasing at the development is expected to begin in late spring 2026, with the first homes available for move-in by the fourth quarter of that year.