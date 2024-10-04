Berkadia Arranges Sale of Three Multifamily Properties in Virginia’s Hampton Roads Region

HAMPTON AND NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of three multifamily properties located in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region — Abbington at Hampton Center and Abbington at Northampton in Hampton and Abbington Landing in Newport News. Together, the properties total 1,461 units. A majority of the units at the properties are designated for residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Richmond-based Weinstein Properties sold the communities for an undisclosed price. Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented Weinstein in the transaction. Richord Levine of Berkadia secured Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bethesda, Md.-based Acento Real Estate Partners.