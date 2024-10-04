Friday, October 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Berkadia Arranges Sale of Three Multifamily Properties in Virginia’s Hampton Roads Region

by John Nelson

HAMPTON AND NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of three multifamily properties located in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region — Abbington at Hampton Center and Abbington at Northampton in Hampton and Abbington Landing in Newport News. Together, the properties total 1,461 units. A majority of the units at the properties are designated for residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Richmond-based Weinstein Properties sold the communities for an undisclosed price. Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented Weinstein in the transaction. Richord Levine of Berkadia secured Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bethesda, Md.-based Acento Real Estate Partners.

You may also like

ArentFox Schiff Signs 120,999 SF Office Lease in...

Parkland Residential Secures $57M Financing for Build-to-Rent Development...

American Landmark Acquires, Rebrands 455-Unit Apartment Community in...

JLL Arranges Refinancings for Two Houston Multifamily Properties...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 375-Unit Self-Storage...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 152-Unit Park Lane Terrace...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19M Sale of Mixed-Use...

NEPCG Arranges $10.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

US Economy Adds 254,000 Jobs in September, Surpassing...