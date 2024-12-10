Berkadia Arranges Sale of Three-Property Senior Living Portfolio in Metro Chicago, Milwaukee

CHICAGO AND MILWAUKEE — Berkadia has arranged the sale of three upscale senior living communities offering assisted living and memory care services in the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas.

Heartis of Orland Park in suburban Chicago features 96 assisted living and memory care units. Opened in 2018, the property is the newest majority assisted living community in the Southwest Cook County submarket.

Heartis Village Brookfield and Heartis Village North Shore, located in Brookfield and Glendale, Wis., opened in 2019 and total 210 assisted living and memory care units.

Ross Sanders, Dave Fasano, Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of Berkadia arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, a joint venture between Dallas-based Caddis Partners and a private equity real estate fund. A publicly traded REIT was the buyer.