Berkadia Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Communities Totaling 144 Units in Metro Charleston

by John Nelson

GOOSE CREEK AND MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of two multifamily communities totaling 144 units in metro Charleston. The properties, which comprise 72 units each, include Epson Oaks and Churchill Apartments.

Faris Capital Partners acquired the communities from Napali Capital for an undisclosed price. Mark Boyce of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2008, Churchill Apartments is located at 601 Old State Road in Goose Creek. Epson Oaks was built in 2003 and is located at 2000 Epson Plantation Drive in Moncks Corner.

