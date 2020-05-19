Berkadia Arranges Sales of Six Multifamily Properties Totaling $72.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Kansas, Midwest, Missouri

Pictured is the 96-unit Village Woods in Milan, Ill.

CHICAGO AND KANSAS CITY — Berkadia’s Mid-Markets Group has arranged the sales of six multifamily properties totaling 945 units for $72.6 million. The communities are located in secondary and tertiary markets across Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Idaho. Of the 945 units, 451 are located in the Midwest region. The properties include: Bowen Tower in Raytown, Mo.; Village Woods in Milan, Ill.; Brickstone at Woodland in Wichita, Kan.; Wilmington Apartments in North Little Rock, Ark.; London Square in Tulsa, Okla.; and Central Pointe in Boise, Idaho. Alex Blagojevich, Michael Sullivan, Ralph DePasquale, Patrick Jordan, Chris Bruzas, Parker Stewart, Brett Meinzer, Chris Gentry and Dominic Martinez of Berkadia brokered the sales. The team also arranged $38.4 million in acquisition financing for four of the properties.