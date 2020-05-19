REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sales of Six Multifamily Properties Totaling $72.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Kansas, Midwest, Missouri

Pictured is the 96-unit Village Woods in Milan, Ill.

CHICAGO AND KANSAS CITY — Berkadia’s Mid-Markets Group has arranged the sales of six multifamily properties totaling 945 units for $72.6 million. The communities are located in secondary and tertiary markets across Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Idaho. Of the 945 units, 451 are located in the Midwest region. The properties include: Bowen Tower in Raytown, Mo.; Village Woods in Milan, Ill.; Brickstone at Woodland in Wichita, Kan.; Wilmington Apartments in North Little Rock, Ark.; London Square in Tulsa, Okla.; and Central Pointe in Boise, Idaho. Alex Blagojevich, Michael Sullivan, Ralph DePasquale, Patrick Jordan, Chris Bruzas, Parker Stewart, Brett Meinzer, Chris Gentry and Dominic Martinez of Berkadia brokered the sales. The team also arranged $38.4 million in acquisition financing for four of the properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  