Berkadia Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in Kansas City Market

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Ashton Court, a 41-unit multifamily property built in 1960, and Ashton Place, a 37-unit community constructed in 1961, in Kansas City. Michael Spero, Niko Vrentas and Simon Rodewald of Berkadia represented the seller, Shawnee, Kan.-based Landmark Realty. Kansas City-based G1 Real Estate was the buyer.

Additionally, the Berkadia team negotiated the sale of The Marseilles Apartments, a 28-unit property in Fairway, Kan. A private Missouri-based partnership sold the asset to Northfield, Ill.-based QMR Partners LLC. Built in 1971, the community offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as a swimming pool and structured parking garage.