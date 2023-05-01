Berkadia Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in St. Louis for $100M

ST. LOUIS — Berkadia has arranged the sales of two multifamily properties and one multifamily development site in St. Louis for a combined $100 million. The first transaction includes Southfield Apartments, a 429-unit, garden-style community located at 5549 Southfield Drive. The second deal is an unnamed high-rise property. The third transaction includes 15 acres of land that will be utilized to develop a townhome-style community with 160 units. Andrea Kendrick, Ken Aston and Bobby Mills of Berkadia brokered the sales. Buyer and seller information was not provided.