Berkadia Arranges Sales of Two Apartment Communities Totaling $68.7M in Charlotte

Miami-based One Real Estate Investment bought the 310-unit Kelston Apartments (pictured) and the 240-unit Avalon Apartments in Charlotte for a combined $68.7 million.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sales of two apartment communities totaling $68.7 million in Charlotte. Miami-based One Real Estate Investment bought the 310-unit Kelston Apartments and the 240-unit Avalon Apartments from an undisclosed seller(s). Kelston was built in 1986 and is located at 1207 Kelston Place, seven miles east of downtown Charlotte. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The buyer plans to upgrade the clubhouse, fitness center, cyber café and pool.

Built in 1999, Avalon Apartments is situated at 6000 Regal Estate Lane, less than one mile from Kelston Apartments. Avalon also offers one- through three-bedroom floor plans. Shared amenities include a renovated clubhouse, coffee and tea bar, media and entertainment lounge, pool table, fitness center and a dog spa.

Voya Financial provided a three-year, interest-only loan with a floating interest rate for the Kelston acquisition. Berkadia provided a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan for the Avalon purchase.  Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson of Berkadia originated both acquisition loans, which totaled $51.4 million.

Additionally, Noam Franklin, Chinmay Bhatt and Cody Kirkpatrick of Berkadia arranged MLG Capital as a joint venture equity partner for One Real Estate Investment’s acquisition of Avalon. MLG Capital invested $13.1 million via its Fund IV for the purchase.

