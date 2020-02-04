Berkadia Arranges Sales of Two Multifamily Communities in Metro Charleston for $17.8M

MONCKS CORNER AND GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Epson Oaks in Moncks Corner and Churchill Apartments in Goose Creek. South Carolina-based KAH LLC sold the two garden-style properties for a combined $17.8 million to Texas-based Napali Capital. Epson Oaks is located at 2000 Epson Plantation Drive, 35 miles north of downtown Charleston. The 72-unit property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Churchill Apartments, situated at 601 Old State Road about 20 miles north of downtown Charleston, also comprises 72 units offering two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. Richard Levine of Berkadia originated a $12.9 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of Napali Capital.