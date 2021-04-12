Berkadia Brokers $12.7M Sale of Apartment Community in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Summit Hill in Madison for $12.7 million. The 123-unit, garden-style apartment community features studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include laundry facilities, onsite management and a barbecue area. Located at 1202 McKenna Blvd., the property is adjacent to Elver Park and provides convenient access to the University of Wisconsin Madison. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia represented the sellers, New York-based Trevian Capital and Crown Properties. Chris Blechschmidt and Connor Reed of Berkadia secured $9.3 million in acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of the buyer, Illinois-based Axiom Properties. The 10-year loan featured a 30-year amortization schedule and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio.