REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers $13.1M Sale of Apartment Asset in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Lake Point Terrace in Madison for $13.1 million. Located at 1674 Lake Point Drive, the 125-unit apartment property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia represented the seller, Chicago-based Ansonia Properties LLC, as well as the buyer, Milwaukee-based Metropolitan Associates. The value-add opportunity will enable the new buyer to continue to upgrade units, according to DePasquale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  