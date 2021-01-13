Berkadia Brokers $13.1M Sale of Apartment Asset in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Lake Point Terrace in Madison for $13.1 million. Located at 1674 Lake Point Drive, the 125-unit apartment property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia represented the seller, Chicago-based Ansonia Properties LLC, as well as the buyer, Milwaukee-based Metropolitan Associates. The value-add opportunity will enable the new buyer to continue to upgrade units, according to DePasquale.