Berkadia Brokers $14.4M Sale of Capitol Crossing Multifamily Property in Olympia, Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Capitol Crossing, an apartment community located at 1112 Chestnut St. SE in Olympia. The property traded for $14.4 million, or $184,615 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Built in 1988 and partially renovated, Capitol Crossing features 78 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. At the time of sale, the community was 95 percent occupied.

Steven Chattin, Mitchell Belcher, Jay Timpani and Chad Blenz of Berkadia represented the seller in the deal.