Berkadia Brokers $14.5M Sale of Metro Charlotte Townhome Development Site

by John Nelson

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Berkadia has brokered the $14.5 million sale of Townes at Lake Norman, a 116-lot townhome development site located at 752 River Highway in the northern Charlotte suburb of Mooresville.

The seller is North Carolina-based Evolve Cos., which is developing an apartment community that includes the 116-lot townhome site called Evolve at Lake Norman. The developer plans to deliver first units later this month and has tapped Hawthorne Residential to operate the community.

Caleb Troop, Thomas Colaiezzi and Matt Robertson of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

