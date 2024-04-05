Berkadia Brokers $14.6M Sale of Build-to-Rent Townhouse Community in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Berkadia has brokered the $14.6 million sale of ID Flagler Village, a build-to-rent (BTR) townhouse community located at 113 N.E. 6th St. in the Flagler Village neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale. The property totals 24 homes spanning 1,600 square feet each.

Built in 2018, ID Flagler Village also features private two-car garages, private patios and balconies and amenities including an onsite dog park and controlled access entry.

Yoav Yuhjtman, Roberto Pesant, Jaret Turkell and Omar Morales of Berkadia’s South Florida office represented the seller, locally based Ceiba Groupe, in the transaction. An entity doing business as US Housing Reditus Fund LLC acquired the property.