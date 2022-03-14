Berkadia Brokers $16M Sale of Hotel Conversion Project in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Berkadia has brokered the sale of an office asset in downtown Atlanta that will be redeveloped into a hotel property called Origin Hotel Atlanta. Kyle Stevenson and John Testerman of Berkadia completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Atlanta-based Access Point Financial. The Thrash Group purchased the property for $16 million.

Built in the 1950s, the six-story office building is being redeveloped into a 124-room hotel that will offer standard king-bed rooms, two queen-bed rooms and handicap-accessible rooms and suites. After the completed renovation, the hotel will feature a restaurant, bar and meeting and event space. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

Located at 166 Pryor St., the property is situated 10.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, less than a half-mile from Georgia State University and 2.6 miles from Midtown Atlanta.