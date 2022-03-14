REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers $16M Sale of Hotel Conversion Project in Downtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

ATLANTA — Berkadia has brokered the sale of an office asset in downtown Atlanta that will be redeveloped into a hotel property called Origin Hotel Atlanta. Kyle Stevenson and John Testerman of Berkadia completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Atlanta-based Access Point Financial. The Thrash Group purchased the property for $16 million.

Built in the 1950s, the six-story office building is being redeveloped into a 124-room hotel that will offer standard king-bed rooms, two queen-bed rooms and handicap-accessible rooms and suites. After the completed renovation, the hotel will feature a restaurant, bar and meeting and event space. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

Located at 166 Pryor St., the property is situated 10.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, less than a half-mile from Georgia State University and 2.6 miles from Midtown Atlanta.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  