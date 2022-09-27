Berkadia Brokers $21.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

DENVER — Berkadia has arranged the sale of 757 Grant, an apartment building in Denver. Colorado-based LCP Development sold the asset to California-based Cohen Rojas Capital Partners for $21.2 million.

Nick Steele, John Laratta, Tyler King and Nat Moyer of Berkadia Denver represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 757 Grant St., the property features 68 studio floor plans with in-unit washers/dryers and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center and rooftop terrace.