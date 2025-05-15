Thursday, May 15, 2025
Berkadia Brokers $23.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Milford, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

MILFORD, DEL. — Berkadia has brokered the $23.2 million sale of The Reserve at Sawmill, a 149-unit multifamily property in Milford, about 20 miles south of Dover. The sales price equates to a cap rate of roughly 5.7 percent. The property was delivered in phases between 1984 and 2008 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five townhomes. Nat Gambuzza, Trevor Fiebel, Zac Pierce, Matthew Stefanski and Maura Spellman of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

