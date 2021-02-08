Berkadia Brokers $23M Sale of The Madison Multifamily Property in Downtown Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Madison, a garden-style apartment community located in Mesa. Southern California-based Westgrove Partners sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $23 million.

Located at 520 N. Mesa Drive, The Madison features 96 apartments in a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans with oversized private patios or balconies and washers/dryers. Community amenities include a fully renovated clubhouse/leasing center, swimming pool, laundry facility, covered parking and an outdoor area with grilling stations.

Dan Cheyne, Ric Holway and Mark Forrestor of Berkadia’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.