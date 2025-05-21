Berkadia Brokers $31M Sale of Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Charlotte

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Poplin Trace, a 99-unit build-to-rent community in Indian Trail, a city about 15 miles southeast of Charlotte. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Charlotte Business Journal reported the asset traded for $31 million.

The seller was Arizona-based Belleview. The buyer was not disclosed. Caleb Troop, Matt Robertson, Mark Forrester and Andrew Curtis of Berkadia led the transaction on behalf of Belleview. Built in 2021, Poplin Trace offers three-bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages. The property was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.