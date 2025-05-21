Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Poplin Trace is a 99-unit build-to-rent community that offers three-bedroom townhomes with attached garages.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Berkadia Brokers $31M Sale of Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Poplin Trace, a 99-unit build-to-rent community in Indian Trail, a city about 15 miles southeast of Charlotte. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Charlotte Business Journal reported the asset traded for $31 million.

The seller was Arizona-based Belleview. The buyer was not disclosed. Caleb Troop, Matt Robertson, Mark Forrester and Andrew Curtis of Berkadia led the transaction on behalf of Belleview. Built in 2021, Poplin Trace offers three-bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages. The property was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

