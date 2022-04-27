Berkadia Brokers $34.1M Sale of Wisconsin Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE AND MEQUON, WIS. — Berkadia has brokered the $34.1 million sale of the Dermond Milwaukee Portfolio, a collection of three multifamily properties totaling 138 units in Milwaukee and Mequon. The properties include: the 33-unit Artesa Apartments in Mequon; the 36-unit Avante Apartments in Milwaukee; and the 69-unit Vue Apartments in Milwaukee. Ralph DePasquale, Pete Evans, Jack Maloney and Richard Evans of Berkadia represented the seller, Wisconsin-based Dermond Property Investments. A Nevada-based private family office was the buyer.