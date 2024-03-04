Berkadia Brokers $38M Sale of 662-Unit Multifamily Property in Urbana, Illinois

URBANA, ILL. — Berkadia has brokered the $38 million sale of Town & Country, a 662-unit multifamily property in Urbana. Located at 1032 E. Kerr Ave., the garden-style community offers convenient access to the University of Illinois. Town & Country was built in phases between 1970 and 2007, and was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia represented the seller, Colorado-based Monarch Investment and Management Group. The buyer was Michigan-based MF Capital. The transaction also included an adjacent 52-unit self-storage facility.