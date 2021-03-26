Berkadia Brokers $43.2M Sale of Three Apartment Communities in Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

ELGIN AND URBANA, ILL. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of three apartment communities in Illinois for $43.2 million. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia’s Chicago office led the teams representing, the sellers.

Wing Park Apartments is a 184-unit, garden-style property in Elgin, a northwest suburb of Chicago. A joint venture between New York-based Trevian Capital and Crown Properties Inc. sold the asset to Illinois-based Cunat Inc.

The Urbana Two Portfolio is comprised of 304 units across two properties, Parkside and Stone Ridge Square. They are located within a quarter mile of each other in Urbana. Loop Investments acquired the asset from Illinois-based BWCU LLC.