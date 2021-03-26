REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Brokers $43.2M Sale of Three Apartment Communities in Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

ELGIN AND URBANA, ILL. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of three apartment communities in Illinois for $43.2 million. Ralph DePasquale of Berkadia’s Chicago office led the teams representing, the sellers.

Wing Park Apartments is a 184-unit, garden-style property in Elgin, a northwest suburb of Chicago. A joint venture between New York-based Trevian Capital and Crown Properties Inc. sold the asset to Illinois-based Cunat Inc.

The Urbana Two Portfolio is comprised of 304 units across two properties, Parkside and Stone Ridge Square. They are located within a quarter mile of each other in Urbana. Loop Investments acquired the asset from Illinois-based BWCU LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  