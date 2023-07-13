Thursday, July 13, 2023
Berkadia Brokers $43.5M Sale of Statesman Apartments in Franklin, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

FRANKLIN, WIS. — Berkadia has brokered the $43.5 million sale of Statesman Apartments in Franklin, about 10 miles south of downtown Milwaukee. The 180-unit apartment community is located at 2950 W. Statesman Way near I-94. Built in 2019, the property features six buildings as well as underground parking, a clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool.Ralph DePasquale and Pete Evans of Berkadia represented the seller, Milwaukee-based Zilber Residential Group. The buyer was an affiliate of Chicago-based Banner Real Estate Group.

