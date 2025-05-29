Berkadia Brokers $43.8M Sale of Highline North Apartments in Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Berkadia has brokered the $43.8 million sale of Highline North, a 168-unit apartment community located at 602 Highline Drive in Asheville. The seller, North Carolina-based Carlisle Residential Properties, delivered the property in 2023.

Caleb Troop, Thomas Colaiezzi and Matt Robertson of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. Jeremy Lynch and Jake Adoni of Berkadia’s Philadelphia office originated a Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Greenville-based Graycliff Capital.

Highline North features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as three-bedroom townhomes, with units ranging in size from 822 to more than 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center with cardio and weight lifting equipment; clubhouse featuring a TV lounge, wet bar and shuffleboard; pet spa and park; salt-water swimming pool; Amazon package lockers; detached garages; and electric vehicle charging stations.