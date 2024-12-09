Monday, December 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Berkadia Brokers $44M Sale of Marquee Apartment Community in North Hollywood

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Marquee, a garden-style multifamily community in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Post Investment Group and Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners acquired the asset for $44 million in an off-market transaction from an undisclosed seller.

Located at 12300 Sherman Way, Marquee offers 236 apartments, a swimming pool with sundeck, large on-site leasing center with leasing offices, a 24-hour fitness center and landscaped fountains and walkways. Built in 1965 and subject to Los Angeles City Rent Control, the community offers 194 studios, 36 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units.

Adrienne Barr and Nancy Badzey of Berkadia Los Angeles led the transaction. Tim Leonhard and Jeremy Kanter of Berkadia secured $32.9 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Brokers $63M Sale...

Woodfield Development Delivers 295-Unit Apartment Community in Union...

JLL Arranges $24.5M Loan for Amazon-Leased Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Shopping...

Presidium Begins Leasing 348-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers...

Bendetti Acquires Two Arlington Industrial Properties Totaling 114,390...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 14,165 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 8,246 SF...

AmTrust RE Acquires Midtown Manhattan Office Building for...