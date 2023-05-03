Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Located a half-mile from the Potomac Yard Metro Station, Del Ray Central apartments was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.
Berkadia Brokers $52M Sale of Del Ray Central Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Berkadia has brokered the $52 million sale of Del Ray Central, a 141-unit apartment community located at 3501 Mount Vernon Ave. in Alexandria. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella, Yalda Ghamarian and Bill Gribbin of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer is a partnership led by Caruthers Cos. The property, which was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale, is situated approximately a half-mile from the Potomac Yard Metro Station and near the Old Town Alexandria and National Landing neighborhoods of metro Washington, D.C.

Del Ray Central features a unit mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 2,670 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a pool, clubhouse, business center, bike storage, roof terrace, walking/biking trails and a courtyard, according to Apartments.com.

