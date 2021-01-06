Berkadia Brokers $62M Sale of Multifamily Community in Metro Orlando

Communal amenities at The Blake include a pool, fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, game room, business center, conference room and a dog spa.

WINTER SPRINGS, FLA. — Berkadia has brokered the $62 million sale of The Blake, a 281-unit multifamily community in Winter Springs. The property offers one-, two and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 698 to 1,374 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, game room, business center, conference room and a dog spa. The Blake is situated at 151 Michael Blake Blvd., 18 miles north of downtown Orlando. Matt Wilcox, Brett Moss, Cole Whitaker and Tyler Swidler of Berkadia represented the sellers, Catalyst Development Partners and HQ Capital, in the transaction. Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities acquired the property, which was built in 2017.