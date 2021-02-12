Berkadia Brokers $7.8M Sale of Arbor Gardens Multifamily Property in South Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Berkadia has brokered the $7.8 million sale of Arbor Gardens, a 102-unit multifamily property in Atlanta. Matthew White, Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays and Judy MacManus of Berkadia’s Atlanta office led the transaction on behalf of the seller, a joint venture between Atlantica and Auerbach Funds. Arbor Gardens sold to White Mountain Management, and the sales price equals to $76,471 per unit. The property was 99 percent occupied at the time of the sale.

Built in 1973, Arbor Gardens is located at 5503 Riverdale Road in the Atlanta portion of Clayton County. The property is 3.4 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The community’s amenities include a swimming pool, playground, sports court and community garden.

Atlantica is a real estate firm based in Atlanta, Auerbach Funds is a real estate private equity firm based in New York and White Mountain Management is an independent investment firm based in New Jersey.