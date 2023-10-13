Friday, October 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Brokers $70.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

ROSWELL, GA. — Berkadia has brokered the $70.5 million sale of Grace Apartment Homes Roswell, a 396-unit multifamily property in Roswell, roughly 22 miles north of Atlanta. Located at 100 Chattahoochee Circle, the community features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a business center. Andrew Mays, Paul Vetter, Matt White, Judy MacManus and Ian Shaw of Berkadia represented the seller, Georgia-based MSC Investment, in the transaction. RH Investment Management purchased the property.

You may also like

Walmart to Invest $350M in New Dairy Processing...

AvalonBay to Develop 930-Unit Apartment Community in Durham

Binswanger Arranges 2.1 MSF Warehouse Lease in Hagerstown,...

Glenstar Logistics Signs Two Tenants at New Industrial...

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 413-Unit Luxury Apartment...

The Annex Group to Develop $52.7M Affordable Housing...

MDH Partners Acquires 247,000 SF Warehouse in Noblesville,...

Kiser Group Negotiates $10.9M Sale of Apartment Building...

DoveHill Capital Management Buys 329-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel in...