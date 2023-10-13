Berkadia Brokers $70.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Metro Atlanta

ROSWELL, GA. — Berkadia has brokered the $70.5 million sale of Grace Apartment Homes Roswell, a 396-unit multifamily property in Roswell, roughly 22 miles north of Atlanta. Located at 100 Chattahoochee Circle, the community features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a business center. Andrew Mays, Paul Vetter, Matt White, Judy MacManus and Ian Shaw of Berkadia represented the seller, Georgia-based MSC Investment, in the transaction. RH Investment Management purchased the property.