Berkadia Brokers $75M Sale of East Ponce Village Multifamily Property in Tucker, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

East Ponce Village

Formerly known as 13Ten, East Ponce Village spans 100 acres at 1310 Wood Bend Drive.

TUCKER, GA. — Berkadia has brokered the $75 million sale of East Ponce Village, a 977-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Tucker. Judy MacManus, Matt White, Paul Vetter and Andrew Mays of Berkadia’s Atlanta office completed the sale on behalf of the buyer, Pennsylvania-based Adams Investor Group. The seller was Toronto-based Medallion Corp.

Formerly known as 13Ten, East Ponce Village spans 100 acres at 1310 Wood Bend Drive. The community features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, swimming pools, an outdoor area with grilling stations, fitness center and racquetball and tennis courts. The property is located near U.S. Route 78, Eagle Rock Studios, Stone Mountain Industrial Park and Amazon’s Robotic Distribution Facility.

