Friday, October 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMixed-UseMultifamilyNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Berkadia Brokers $76M Sale of LangTree Lake Norman Mixed-Use Property in Metro Charlotte

by Hayden Spiess

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Berkadia has brokered the $76 million sale of LangTree Lake Norman, a mixed-use multifamily property located in Mooresville, roughly 30 miles north of Charlotte. In addition to 300 residential units, the property features approximately 48,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Caleb Troop and Thomas Colaiezzi of Berkadia, with Brian Long of RL West, represented the seller, Langtree Development Co., in the transaction. An affiliate of Raleigh-based Blue Heron Asset Management was the buyer. 

Residences at LangTree Lake Norman, which is situated at 150 Landing Drive, include apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center and a dog park. 

The buyer plans to implement upgrades to the unit interiors, as well as enhancements to the community space. RL West and Langtree Development Co. originally developed the property in 2013 and retain ownership of Buildings 105 and 106 and the commercial buildings fronting Mecklynn Road. 

You may also like

Waterton Buys 903 Peachtree Apartment Tower in Midtown...

Davis Purchases 235,108 SF Research-and-Development Portfolio in Atlanta...

CBRE Arranges $33M Sale of New RTP Life...

Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 94,589 SF Industrial Facility...

Balfour Beatty Breaks Ground on $95.5M Mixed-Use Development...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Cantera...

MassDevelopment Provides $45M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing...

Chase Properties Buys 180,000 SF Shopping Center in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 154,777 SF Office Building...