Berkadia Brokers $8.5M Sale of Hampton Inn Hotel in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Berkadia has brokered the $8.5 million sale of Hampton Inn & Suites Birmingham East Irondale, a 99-room hotel located at 950 Old Grants Mill Road in Birmingham. Dan Hawkins and Jake Pietras of Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality division completed the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller. The buyer was also not disclosed. Amenities at the Hampton Inn hotel include an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, a complimentary breakfast and 576 square feet of meeting space.

