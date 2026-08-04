Berkadia Brokers $8.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Building

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Berkadia has brokered the $8.7 million sale of Aberdeen Arms Apartments, a 52-unit building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. Built in 1965, Aberdeen Arms offers 10 one-bedroom units and 42 two-bedroom units and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Nat Gambuzza, Trevor Fiebel and Nick Balancia of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Berkadia also arranged acquisition financing for the deal. The buyer and direct lender were also not disclosed.