Berkadia Brokers $38.3M Sale of 100 Inverness Apartments in Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

100 Inverness

Community amenities at 100 Inverness include swimming pools, tennis courts, a 24-hour fitness center, two garage buildings and private balcony and patios.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Berkadia has brokered the $38.3 million sale of 100 Inverness, a 322-unit, Class B multifamily property in Birmingham. David Wilson, Caleb Frizzell and Steve Nunnelley of Berkadia, with support from David Oakley of OG Capital, represented the seller, Colorado-based FPA Multifamily, in the transaction.

Tucker Knight of Berkadia assisted the unnamed buyer in assuming an existing Berkadia-originated loan on the property as part of the transaction. Three seasoned multifamily investors from Texas syndicated the buyer group for this transaction, the first acquisition in Alabama for the new ownership.

Located at 100 Iverness Lane, the property is situated on a 39-acre lakefront site in the Highway 280 submarket of Birmingham. 100 Inverness features 2,450 feet of shoreline on Lake Heather and frontage on the Iverness Country Club golf course. Community amenities include swimming pools, tennis courts, a 24-hour fitness center, two garage buildings and private balcony and patios. The property was built in two phases in 1974 and 1979 and has 62 townhomes spanning over 1,850 square feet. The apartments are 97 percent occupied.

FPA Multifamily, a private equity group, acquired the property in 2015 and completed renovations over the past five years, including exterior updates, renovating the clubhouse and upgrading over 200 units.

