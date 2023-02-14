Berkadia Brokers Sale of 120-Unit Laurel Pines Apartments in Richmond

Laurel Pines in Richmond features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private patios or balconies.

RICHMOND, VA. — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Laurel Pines Apartments, a 120-unit, garden-style multifamily property located at 4123 E. Wood Harbor Court in Richmond. Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller, Colorado-based Four Mile Capital, in the transaction. The buyer, Colorado-based Highlands Vista Group, purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Matt Schildwachter of Berkadia’s Denver office arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate, Freddie Mac loan on behalf of Highlands Vista. Laurel Pines features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, laundry facilities and a playground.