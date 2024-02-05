Berkadia Brokers Sale of 141-Unit Mondial River West Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has brokered the sale of Mondial River West, a 141-unit luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Barings sold the property for $42 million, down from the $57.5 million that it paid for the asset a decade ago, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The newspaper reports that Illinois-based Exposition Capital was the buyer. Pete Evans and Richard Evans of Berkadia represented the seller. Located at 910 W. Huron St., the 15-story building was constructed in 2009. Units average 1,088 square feet. The property is situated near Bally’s $1.7 billion casino project.