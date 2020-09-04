Berkadia Brokers Sale of 150-Unit Scott Plaza Apartments in South Houston
HOUSTON — Berkadia has brokered the sale of Scott Plaza, a 150-unit apartment community located in the Sunnyside neighborhood in south Houston. The property was built in 1970 and features an average unit size of 858 square feet. Scott Bray, Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray of Berkadia represented the seller, Scott Plaza Associates Ltd., in the transaction. LEDG Capital, an investment firm with five offices across the country, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.
