Berkadia Brokers Sale of 151-Unit Multifamily Community in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Berkadia has brokered the sale of The Oliver in St. Louis for an undisclosed price. The newly built multifamily community features 151 units and is situated within an opportunity zone. Bobby Mills, Andrea Kendrick and Ken Aston of Berkadia represented the sellers, Missouri-based Larson Capital Management and Ridgehouse Cos. Bob Falese and Jeremy Lynch of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Fortbridge Capital Partners.